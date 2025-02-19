Semus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 34,280 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 198.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

