GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by CICC Research

Stock analysts at CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $372.59 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

