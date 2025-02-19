Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 0.5% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 362,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $229.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.50 and a 200 day moving average of $206.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

