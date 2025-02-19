Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $151.76 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.52.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

