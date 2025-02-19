Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,766.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,980,000 after buying an additional 935,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 82.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after buying an additional 572,530 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,262.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 553,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after buying an additional 548,204 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 350.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 620,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 482,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,429,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,684,000 after acquiring an additional 399,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $98.05. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.03%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

