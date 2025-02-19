Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.3% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $31,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $356.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $356.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.04.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.