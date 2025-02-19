Key Financial Inc Has $149,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Key Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $410,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $257,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 14.8% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 157,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

