Key Financial Inc Has $207,000 Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

