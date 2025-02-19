Key Financial Inc Acquires 480 Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKMC. FMR LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $111.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a market capitalization of $521.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.05.

About BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

