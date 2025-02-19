Bfsg LLC Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in LKQ by 94.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in LKQ by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in LKQ by 618.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,356.68. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

