Key Financial Inc Has $34,000 Stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $252.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $46.17.

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

