Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.