Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 188 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $113.66 and a 1-year high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.