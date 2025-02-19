Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

UBER stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.