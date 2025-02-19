Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $59.55 and last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 11033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.33). Stepan had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 921,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,634,000 after buying an additional 60,985 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Stepan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 110,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

