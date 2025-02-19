iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,382,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $86,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

