Legacy Solutions LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Legacy Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

