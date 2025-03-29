Humacyte’s (HUMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUMA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humacyte

Humacyte Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $246.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.