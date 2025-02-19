DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 23.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,035.85 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $443.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $934.75 and a 200-day moving average of $812.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.