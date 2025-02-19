Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Stock Price Up 12.9% – Still a Buy?

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. 140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Megaport Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Megaport Company Profile

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

