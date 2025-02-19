Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Up 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 64,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 74,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$10.17 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 12.40.

About Nubeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.