Nexus Uranium (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Trading Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Nexus Uranium Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

About Nexus Uranium

Nexus Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an option to acquire 90% interest in the Wray Mesa uranium project with 308 unpatented mining claims covering 6,282 acres located in the Uruvan mining district in Utah.

