Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPCH. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Option Care Health

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 937.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 20,546 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 75.5% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 83,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.