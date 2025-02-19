Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPCH. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $34.63.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
