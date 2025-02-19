Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 846,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 1.8 %

TMHC stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $1,808,186.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,045,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,294,229.36. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.