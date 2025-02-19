GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 6,500 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,980,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,915,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,999,000 after purchasing an additional 288,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DLR opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.26. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

