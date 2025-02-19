Principal Securities Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,646,539,000 after buying an additional 19,053,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 3,882 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $723,721.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,571,720.62. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,741. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DECK opened at $155.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $131.39 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.40.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

