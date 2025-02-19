Principal Securities Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,627.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 44,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after buying an additional 41,868 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

Shares of EME stock opened at $433.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.97. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $248.31 and a one year high of $545.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

