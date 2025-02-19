Allworth Financial LP Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total transaction of $349,026.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $869,854.83. The trade was a 28.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,307 shares of company stock worth $6,177,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $598.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $587.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $637.51.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
