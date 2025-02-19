Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 297.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after buying an additional 6,571,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 309.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 264.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,926 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $203.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $152.77 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

