Raymond James Expects Increased Earnings for Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GOLD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 13.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.