Wedbush Forecasts Pegasystems’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pegasystems in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PEGA opened at $86.06 on Monday. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 37.83%.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,840. The trade was a 11.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $70,560.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,006.59. The trade was a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,003 shares of company stock worth $1,346,086 over the last ninety days. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 95,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 132,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,843,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

