Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 35,631 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,631 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OR. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 437,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

