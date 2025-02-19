Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 449,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,097,000. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

