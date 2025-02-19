Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 205.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526,745 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 23.1% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.58% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $87,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

