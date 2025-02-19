Time Finance (LON:TIME) Shares Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59.38 ($0.75). 255,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 277,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.77).

Time Finance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £53.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.57.

Get Time Finance alerts:

Time Finance (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 3.24 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Time Finance had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Time Finance plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Time Finance

Time Finance’s purpose is to help UK businesses thrive and survive through the provision of flexible funding facilities.

Time offers a multi-product range for SMEs concentrating on Asset, Loan and Invoice Finance. While focused on being an ‘own-book’ lender, Time does retain the ability to broke-on deals where appropriate, enabling it to optimize business levels through market and economic cycles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Time Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.