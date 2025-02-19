Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth $101,207,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,634,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,190,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 252,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.28. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

