Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.190-4.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Temenos Trading Up 3.5 %
TMSNY opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.90.
Temenos Company Profile
