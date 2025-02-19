Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 8,060 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,589,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after buying an additional 655,270 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter.

BSCU opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

