Treasure Coast Financial Planning Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,025,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,726,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,665,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,787,000 after acquiring an additional 68,861 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after acquiring an additional 341,614 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,263,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,307,000 after purchasing an additional 363,155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

