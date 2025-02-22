Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIDU. Nomura lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baidu has a one year low of $77.19 and a one year high of $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 12,065.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,127,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,893 shares in the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $72,245,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 599,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,579,000 after acquiring an additional 471,497 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,748,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,510.9% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 399,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 375,145 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

