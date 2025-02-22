Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 112,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 35,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 46,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.67 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $102.88 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $486.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

