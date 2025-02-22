D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synopsys Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $474.84 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on SNPS
Insider Transactions at Synopsys
In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.