Insider Buying: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,107,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 100.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,196,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Melius Research raised US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

