Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,536,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,276,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,156,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,840,000 after buying an additional 100,724 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,113,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,493,000 after buying an additional 249,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,454,000 after acquiring an additional 95,137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.42. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

