WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 649 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.83% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $216.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $177.04 and a 1 year high of $231.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.93.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.