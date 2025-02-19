WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $58.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for about 13.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $58,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after purchasing an additional 226,324 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,014,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 908,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of VONV stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average is $83.19. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.