WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.10 and last traded at $84.10. 449,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 619,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.81.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,089,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,898,000 after acquiring an additional 212,256 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,999,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,141,000 after purchasing an additional 793,206 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,333,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,556,000 after buying an additional 182,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,520,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,732,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,117,000 after buying an additional 1,269,967 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

