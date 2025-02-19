WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.10 and last traded at $84.10. 449,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 619,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.81.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
