Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZNTL

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jan Skvarka purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,227.72. This trade represents a 67.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ingmar Bruns acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,514.12. This represents a 120.27 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 641,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 167,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

ZNTL stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $176.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.