Able Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Able Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JMOM opened at $62.48 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

