Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 18th

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, CrowdStrike, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that specialize in providing products and services related to protecting information systems, networks, and data from cyber threats, attacks, and vulnerabilities. Investors may be interested in cybersecurity stocks as they offer exposure to a growing industry that addresses the increasing challenges of digital security in today’s interconnected world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,865,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,718,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.30.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,057,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,268. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $208.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.29.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL stock traded up $5.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.35. 13,487,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,517,195. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $455.18. 2,747,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,793. The company has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 892.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.67 and a 200 day moving average of $325.10. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $114.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,665,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,501. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

